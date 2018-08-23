Insider Buying: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Director T Scott Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,653.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,713. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $567.91 million, a PE ratio of 161.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 126.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,323.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

