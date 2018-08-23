Insider Buying: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) CFO Buys 19,880 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz bought 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,051. The firm has a market cap of $481.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.53. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

