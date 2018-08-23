Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Director Acquires $93,000.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,770.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSV opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 315,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

