Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) insider Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $176,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,098,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,044,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

