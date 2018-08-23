Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) insider Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $176,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,098,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,044,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $20.19.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
