Insider Buying: Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Director Buys 3,400,800 Shares of Stock

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 3,400,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $14,759,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 79,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,187. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,630.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

