Innova (INN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,021.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Innova has a market capitalization of $322,062.00 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000782 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 4,974,296 coins and its circulating supply is 4,224,296 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

