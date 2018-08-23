InflationCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $899.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 85.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.02157432 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009963 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000569 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004419 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004120 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.