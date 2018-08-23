Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,679 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 299.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $259,109.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

