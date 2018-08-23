Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 10,000 Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 117,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 29,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $570,265.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,766. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

