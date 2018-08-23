Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.39

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 3480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

In other Imprimis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 103,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY)

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

