Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Shares of ITW opened at $136.16 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.66 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

