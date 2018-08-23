IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,967 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth $108,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $116,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth $155,000.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.