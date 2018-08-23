IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 148,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

