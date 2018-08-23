IFP Advisors Inc Has $586,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.74 and a 52 week high of $140.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

