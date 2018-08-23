IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock worth $2,515,943. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $245.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

