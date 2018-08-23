IDEX Membership One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,096.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $2.14 million and $1,096.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for $1,071.35 or 0.16537293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00262205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032827 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

