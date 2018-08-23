Identiv (INVE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Identiv earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.6782109841754 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

INVE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.09. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

