Icon (ICLR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $144.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in Icon by 4.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,461,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Icon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Icon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Icon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Icon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

