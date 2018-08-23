Iberiabank Corp Invests $5.74 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,504,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.