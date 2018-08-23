IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. IBERIABANK comprises 0.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 485,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 228,450 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

IBKC stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

