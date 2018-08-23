IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 75,882 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,027,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after buying an additional 565,927 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,004,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 385,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,557,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,142,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 1,797,522 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.41. IAMGOLD Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.72.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.56%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

