Huttig Building Products (HBP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Huttig Building Products stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile
Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.
