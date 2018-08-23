Huttig Building Products (HBP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Huttig Building Products stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.