Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.20

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Hush has a total market cap of $916,217.00 and approximately $7,347.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.02048201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00284012 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00306995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00060203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00131204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019886 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 4,574,913 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.