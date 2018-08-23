Humana Inc (HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.05. The stock had a trading volume of 494,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,983. Humana has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $331.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Humana will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total value of $4,582,891.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,185,697. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 27.0% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 231.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after buying an additional 329,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.