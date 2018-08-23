Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

