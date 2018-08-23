HP (HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. HP also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.03 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,126,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. HP has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $24.80.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In other HP news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.