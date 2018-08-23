HP (HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HP updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.55 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.03 EPS.

HP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Maxim Group raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

