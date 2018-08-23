Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Insider Scott Reasoner Sells 5,495 Shares

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 5,495 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $116,219.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,997.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Scott Reasoner sold 8,219 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $173,914.04.

On Thursday, August 9th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,009 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,180.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,224 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $94,502.16.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $49,635.91.

On Thursday, May 31st, Scott Reasoner sold 878 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $15,294.76.

NASDAQ HDP traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 803,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,334. Hortonworks Inc has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. equities research analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDP. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

