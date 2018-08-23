HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HopFed Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get HopFed Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HopFed Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.18. HopFed Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. equities analysts predict that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HopFed Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $7,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HopFed Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in HopFed Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HopFed Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HopFed Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.