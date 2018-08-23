Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,946,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,928,754,000 after acquiring an additional 371,519 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,182,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,811 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,483,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. MED initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

