Honey (HONEY) Price Tops $0.0474 on Top Exchanges

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Honey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Honey has a total market cap of $21,608.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honey has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.02154539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00571771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042866 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024313 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. The official website for Honey is honeycoin.info . Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

