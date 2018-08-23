Homrich & Berg Sells 2,063 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,396,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,850,000 after purchasing an additional 485,801 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe Systems stock opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

