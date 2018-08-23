Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mplx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 319.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 236.79%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

