Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Boosted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $147.43 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

