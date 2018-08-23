Home Depot Inc (HD) EVP William G. Lennie Sells 10,854 Shares

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.14. 143,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,297. The firm has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $147.43 and a 52-week high of $207.60.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.