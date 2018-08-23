Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 2,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $592.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

