Histogenics (HSGX) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 527,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 117,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
HSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)
Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.
