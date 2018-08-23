Histogenics (HSGX) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 527,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 117,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

HSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. analysts predict that Histogenics Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

