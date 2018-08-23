Hillenbrand (HI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,905,000 after acquiring an additional 729,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 718,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

