Hill-Rom (HRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.17

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.17 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 5850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

Several research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In other news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $12,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 102.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.