Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 1,675 ($21.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.84) in a research note released on Monday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an add rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.62) to GBX 1,560 ($19.94) in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an add rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($14.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.93) in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 997 ($12.74) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,269.11 ($16.22).

HIK opened at GBX 1,903.10 ($24.33) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 814.20 ($10.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($29.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson purchased 20,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($16.73) per share, for a total transaction of £261,800 ($334,654.22).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

