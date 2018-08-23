Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 16,612,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,575,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Specifically, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,500 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,717,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $10,399,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at $33,479,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600,991 shares of company stock worth $71,507,782. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64,068.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 722,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

