Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $19.48.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 53,750 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $833,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,608.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $10,399,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,479,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,991 shares of company stock valued at $71,507,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.
