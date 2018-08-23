Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 53,750 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $833,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,608.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $10,399,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,479,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,991 shares of company stock valued at $71,507,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

