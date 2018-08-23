Hess Corp. (HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. KLR Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,368,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,160,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,700 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 324,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 190,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,530. Hess has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hess will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

