Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

NYSE:HT opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,875,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,662,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.