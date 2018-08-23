Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.89.

HT opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

