HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.73%. research analysts forecast that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.