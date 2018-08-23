Headinvest LLC Invests $293,000 in Hershey Co (HSY) Stock

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 349.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $48,331,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $41,355,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 62.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349,264 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $3,411,125 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

