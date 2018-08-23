Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.7% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $2,083,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin bought 415 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,943 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.86. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,871. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $252.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

