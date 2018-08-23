Head-To-Head Review: BCB Bancorp (BCBP) vs. Clifton Bancorp (CSBK)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: CSBK) and Clifton Bancorp (NASDAQ:CSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Clifton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Clifton Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.78 $9.98 million $0.92 16.30 Clifton Bancorp $42.39 million 8.16 $4.72 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clifton Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Clifton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 12.13% 9.18% 0.73% Clifton Bancorp 9.23% 2.44% 0.46%

Risk and Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clifton Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Clifton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Clifton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Clifton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clifton Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Clifton Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Clifton Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clifton Bancorp is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Clifton Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Clifton Bancorp

Clifton Bancorp Inc, formerly Clifton Savings Bancorp, Inc., is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Clifton Savings Bank (Clifton Savings). Clifton Savings is a federally chartered savings bank. Clifton Savings operate as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in the market area. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate one- to four-family, multi-family and commercial real estate, and consumer loans, which it holds for investment. Clifton Savings has one wholly owned subsidiary, Botany Inc., an investment company. In addition to the main office located in Passaic County, Clifton Savings operates 11 branch offices in Bergen and Passaic Counties, which, along with Essex, Morris, Hudson and Union Counties are its primary market area.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.