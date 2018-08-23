Head-To-Head Analysis: Canadian Solar (CSIQ) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM)

Canadian Solar (NYSE: TSM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Canadian Solar does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Solar and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 5 2 0 2.13 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 4 7 0 2.64

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 37.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.39 billion 0.23 $99.57 million $1.04 12.67 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $32.11 billion 6.61 $11.64 billion $2.17 18.85

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.26% 12.44% 2.38% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 34.74% 23.10% 17.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Canadian Solar on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in Taiwan, the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

